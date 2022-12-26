Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Spurs fight back from two goals behind to salvage a point on Premier League return

Harry Kane helped Tottenham recover from a two-goal deficit to grab a point at Brentford and almost won it when heading against the bar in the closing stages.

The World Cup hangover seemed real in the first half as Spurs were lacklustre with Kane Anonymous in his first game after his penalty miss cost England in the quarter-final against France.

Brentford took a deserved lead when Mathias Jensen’s deflected shot could only be pushed by Fraser Forster into the path of Vitaly Janelt who slotted home gleefully.

Their lead was doubled when Christian Norgaard flicked Bryan Mbeumo’s corner into the path of Ivan Toney who nudged home from three yards out.

There looked no way back for Spurs until 20 minutes into the second half when Clement Lenglet put in a deep cross from the left flank which Kane rose to head superbly home.

Six minutes later the game was level when Dejan Kulusevski pulled back for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who smashed home.

Five minutes from time, Kane did brilliantly to beat Bees keeper David Raya to a cross and was unlucky to see his flicked header come back off the crossbar.

Spurs pushed again for a winner but both sides had to settle for a draw in a pulsating match, which leaves Antonio Conte’s side in fourth place.

TALKING POINT

Future England partnership is a show? It is not known what, if any, punishment Ivan Toney will get for alleged betting indiscretions, but the performances today suggested an England strikeforce of him and Harry Kane could be an exciting one. Toney combines being a Pest for defenders, strength and pace leading the line – along with ice-cool finishing – which could well provide the perfect foil for Kane late in his England career. In the first hour it appeared the mental toil of the last Fortnight was weighing on Kane but his goal was Fantastic and inspired his side to take the game to Brentford and he then almost won it for them. They are both great for their Clubs and could be just as dangerous together.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Pierre Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – It was a game of two halves (with the latter half beginning in the 65th minute on this occasion), but Hojbjerg was a player who performed well throughout the game. He had the key moment scoring the equalizer but even when many of his teammates were not performing in the first hour or so his drive was keeping his side in the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brentford: Raya 7; Mee 6, Pinnock 7, Zanka 7; Roerslev 6, Janelt 7, Norgaard 7, Jensen 6, Henry 7; Toney 7, Mbeumo 6.

Subs: Ghoddos 6, Dasilva 6, Wissa 6.

Tottenham: Forster 6; Tanganga 5, Dier 6, Lenglet 7; Doherty 7, Hojbjerg 8*, Bissouma 6, Perisic 7; Kulusevski 6, Kane 7, Son 6.

Subs: Sanchez 6, Davies 6.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford Community Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Brentford, England.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

15′ GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! Janelt nudges home from close range after Jensen’s volley from Mbeumo’s cross was deflected and then half-blocked by Forster.

54′ GOAL FOR BRENTFORD! Toney Slots home from inside the six-yard box after Norgaard flicks on Mbeumo’s corner.

65′ GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM! A fine ball from the left flank from Lenglen is headed home by Kane. Came from nowhere that.

71′ GOAL FOR SPURS! Hojberg blasts home from eight yards out. Kulusevski pulls back from the byline and it is deflected perfectly into Dane’s path and he leaves Raya with no chance.

84′ OFF THE BAR! Kane meets a left-wing cross in front of Raya with a flicked header which comes back off the bar.

KEY STAT

74 – The number of years since Brentford have beaten Tottenham. The wait goes on.

