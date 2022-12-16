Brennan hopes to help Carolina solve the goal-scoring problem

The South Carolina men’s soccer team finished eighth in a nine-team league in goals scored per game this year, so bringing in goal-scoring talent is critical this offseason. One of those pieces is forward/winger Luke Brennanwho actually made his commitment to second-year head coach Tony Annan and the Gamecocks during the coach’s first season.

Brennan, a member of the Atlanta United Academy system, grew up under Annan and if he is going to play college soccer, it’s going to be with the guy who helped him achieve this level of skill.

“Tony, to be honest. I grew up with him and he’s coached me my whole life,” Brennan told TheBigSpur.com, when asked what made him choose South Carolina.

“He always pushes people to be the best. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people like him, people don’t like him, but the people I’ve seen him coach, they’ve always developed and gotten better under him.”

Brennan is making a real name for himself at ATL2, which is the club’s second team. Some on the Squad are professionals, but academy players are used to supplement the roster. The South Carolina signee is someone the club leans on, and he was the youngest player on that roster to score in a game this year.

There is a chance that the club could offer Brennan a professional, “Homegrown” contract and he could skip attending college altogether.

While Brennan has some time off right now, the preseason will begin with ATL2 in January. It could be the spring or even dragging into the early stages of the summer before Annan knows with certainty whether or not Brennan will join the program.

But if he does make it to South Carolina, he’ll bring with him high-level experience, and a knack to play and finish in the final third that the team so desperately needs.

“I feel like I can bring a lot to the team,” Brennan said. “I’m going to work hard, I think I can score goals and think I can create. I think I can do a lot to help out.”

Brennan, who was most recently on campus to check out South Carolina take down Tennessee in football, said he wasn’t able to watch too many games this season, but kept up with the highlights on social media. The results of the season weren’t of real concern.

“I just worry about what happens when I get there,” Brennan said. “I know Tony is going to have a winning team.”

Brennan is one of three players who signed with South Carolina in the early period, joining the German midfielder Mika Habel and Elon Graduate transfer defender Kasper Lehm.