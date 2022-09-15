Brennan Canada, Nyah Leveretter to Take Part in SEC Basketball Leadership Council Annual Meeting – UK Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two University of Kentucky basketball players will participate in the Southeastern Conference’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council annual meeting, it was announced by the league office Thursday. Brennan Canada of the men’s basketball team and Nyah Leveretter of the Women’s basketball team will take part in the annual Gathering at the Southeastern Conference offices in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 16-17.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every February.

Brennan Canada, Senior, Guard

SEC Academic Honor Roll member (2020, 2021, 2022)

Frank G. Ham Society of Character member (2021)

Majoring in communication

Appeared in nine games in 2021-22

Scored his first career points against Central Michigan at home last November, also adding a rebound

Also had a bucket against Western Kentucky and High Point last December

Registered a block in the home win over Tennessee last January

Nyah Leveretter, Junior, Forward

SEC Academic Honor Roll member (2021, 2022)

Majoring in Journalism

Played in 25 games and had 11 starts in 2021-22

Averaged 2.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while collecting 17 blocks, last season

Played a career-high 37 minutes against Vanderbilt last January and earned her first career start

In that game, she scored seven points against the Commodores, going 3-of-3 from the field, and added five rebounds and a career-best six blocks

Earned a career high in points (eight), steals (three) and defensive rebounds (six) at Alabama last February

