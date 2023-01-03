Brennan Canada awarded scholarship: UK Wildcats Basketball News

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new Scholarship player!

On Monday, head coach John Calipari announced that walk-on guard Brennan Canada is now on scholarship.

“Unbelievable teammate and student and has brought so much to our teams in practice,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “I think it’s about time we put him on scholarship!! Thank you for what you do for us, Brennan!!”

When you talk about what we look for in young people in this program, @brennanc14 embodies it all. Unbelievable teammate and student and has brought so much to our teams in practice. I think it’s about time we put him on scholarship!! Thank you for what you do for us, Brennan!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 2, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Canada joined UK as a walk-on for the 2019-20 season. He’s scored nine career points (4/7 shooting) with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Canada is technically a senior, so this could be his final season in Lexington, although he can return for one more season via the free COVID-19 year.

In high school, the Kentucky native was an All-10th Region First-Team pick after averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior at George Rogers Clark. He averaged double-figure scoring in each of his final three seasons while totaling 1,371 points and 776 boards during his high school career.

This past March, Canada was inducted into the UK’s Frank G. Ham Society of Character, which honors student-athletes who have shown an extraordinary commitment to academic excellence, athletic participation, personal development, career preparation and serving as a role model.