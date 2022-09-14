BRENHAM ISD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR AT VOLLEYBALL MATCH

Brenham ISD says it has taken steps to prevent inappropriate behavior at events following allegations of racism at a volleyball match.

In a report from FOX 26 News of Houston, a parent of a student at St. Agnes Academy shares video from the team’s varsity volleyball game at Brenham High School on August 16th. The parent, Karen Morton, claims their team was subjected to monkey sounds and slurs from Brenham fans.

Brenham ISD issued the following statement to KWHI:

Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students’ behavior to reflect the values ​​of our district and community and work to ensure our students’ behavior meets those expectations. We continuously monitor behavior and take proper action as needed.

The district also says it has taken the following actions to ensure behavior at events remains respectful:

Additional administrative staff in the student section area.

Each head coach and sponsor address their student athletes regarding behavior at events.

The announcer addresses the spectators prior to each game reminding them of appropriate behavior.

Inappropriate behavior results in dismissal from the venue.

Spectator Addressing a player by name in a negative manner will result in dismissal from the venue.