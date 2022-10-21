BRENHAM & BURTON VOLLEYBALL HOME FINALS THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING

The Brenham Cubettes will play their home finale this (Friday) evening as they take on Magnolia West.

Brenham has already clinched the district title. They are 30-12 on the season and 11-1 in the district.

It is also Senior Night, where they recognize the Senior class on the court prior to the match. First serve is at 6pm at the Brenham High School Gym.

In other district action:

College Station at Bryan Rudder, Montgomery at Magnolia, and Lake Creek at A&M Consolidated

DISTRICT STANDINGS:

1.) Brenham 11-1

2.) College Station 9-3

2.) Lake Creek 9-3

4.) Magnolia West 8-4

5.) Magnolia 6-6

6.) A&M Consolidated 3-9

7.) Bryan Rudder 2-10

8.) Montgomery 0-12

The Burton Lady Panthers have also captured their district title. They will face Somerville in their home finale this (Friday) afternoon at 4pm. The Burton Senior players are going to be recognized on the court after the game.

Other District Action: Milano at Mumford, Snook bye

DISTRICT STANDINGS

1.) Burton 6-0

2.) Mumford 5-2

3.) Milan 4-2

4.) Somerville 1-5

5.) Snook 0-7

Around the area:

Bellville at Navasota

Sealy at Needville

Hempstead at Hitchcock

Klein Cain at Waller

Crockett at Anderson-Shiro

Bryan at Waco Midway

Taylor at Caldwell

La Grange at Giddings

Fayetteville at McDade

Caldwell at Yoakum

Round Top-Carmine’s game against Waelder has been cancelled.