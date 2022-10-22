Brengman’s Go-Ahead Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2 – Ohio State Buckeyes

Box Score | Schedule | Roster | Season Stats

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thanks to a two-goal third period, the No. 1 Ohio State Women’s hockey team earned a 3-2 win over the No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink. With the win, the Buckeyes (8-0-0, 8-0-0 WCHA) earned a sweep of the Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA) in the 2022 national championship game rematch.

How it Happened

Facing a one-goal deficit heading into the third period, Ohio State scored twice in five minutes to capture the sweep of Minnesota Duluth.

Jenn Gardiner recorded the game-tying goal for the Buckeyes at 10:47 to even the score at two. Connecting on a give-and-go with Emma Peschel, the senior forward sent a shot from the slot through three UMD defensemen and past goaltender Emma Soderberg. Paetyn Levis added the second assist on the goal.

Riley Brengman secured the win for Ohio State with just under five minutes to play in the game. Emma Maltais fed Brengman a perfect pass onto her stick as she entered the Bulldogs’ zone. Brengman finished top shelf on Soderberg to give her team the go-ahead goal.

Ohio State’s first goal of the game came from Gabby Rosenthal with 3:43 left to play in the first period. Sophie Jaques sent a pass from the point to Rosenthal, who was waiting just wide of the Bulldogs’ goal to direct into the net. The tally was the first tie of the game as Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth went to the locker room at the first intermission tied at one.

It was the Bulldogs who struck first in Saturday’s matchup, with Mannon McMahon credited on an unlucky own-goal from the Buckeyes at 7:54 in the first period. Minnesota Duluth took a 2-1 lead by recording the only goal of the second frame, as Gabbie Hughes scored 3:29 into the period.

Ohio State goaltender Amanda Thiele came up with 23 saves in the game for Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ defensive effort allowed just 25 shots on goal from a team that was averaging 46.17 entering the weekend.

Game Notes

Ohio State defeated Minnesota Duluth by a score of 3-2 in each game of the series. The score was also the same as when the Buckeyes defeated the Bulldogs in the Championship game last season.

The pair of wins this weekend marks the first time since the 2018-19 season that Ohio State has swept Minnesota Duluth. The Buckeyes have won both games of the series five times in the all-time history between the two teams.

Riley Brengman’s game-winning goal is her first of the year and just her second of her career. She tallied the Buckeyes’ go-ahead goal in the Buckeyes’ 8-1 win at Bemidji State on Feb. 12, 2022.

Scoring Ohio State’s second goal of the day, Jenn Gardiner has extended her point streak to eight games. She has tallied four goals and eight assists for 12 points on the year. She finished with a team-high three points in the series against the Bulldogs.

Freshman Emma Peschel tallied her first point of her collegiate career on Saturday. The Edina, Minn. native earned the first assist on Gardiner’s game-tying goal.

Graduate forward Paetyn Levis assists both of Ohio State’s third period goals to lead the team with two assists on the day and tie Gardiner for a team-high two points in the contest.

Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele finished the weekend 2-0-0 for the Buckeyes. The Milford, Mich. native is now 6-0-0 this season.

Ohio State’s program-record win streak is now up to 18 games. The 8-0-0 start to the year continues the Buckeyes’ best season-opening stretch in program history.

Statistically Speaking

shots: Ohio State 64, Minnesota Duluth 40

Clay: Minnesota Duluth (Soderberg) 34, Ohio State (Thiele) 24

Power Play: Ohio State 0-2, Minnesota Duluth 0-3

Faceoffs: Ohio State 21, Minnesota Duluth 21

Ohio State Scoring: Gardiner (1-1-2), Levis (0-2-2), Brengman (1-0-1), Rosenthal (1-0-1), Jaques (0-1-1), Maltais (0-1 -1), Peschel (0-1-1)

Up Next

The Buckeyes are back in action next weekend to take on the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Gophers at the OSU Ice Rink. The two-game series set for Oct. 28-29 will start at 6 pm Friday and 3 pm Saturday.

