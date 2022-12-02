Breland shows early signs of star power in his sophomore season

Will Breland has inked his name in the starting middle linebacker position for the University of West Florida football team in only his second year on campus.

The sophomore has become a Sensation for the Argos’ defensive unit.

“It’s been a lot, but something I’ve really enjoyed. I like having that edge of opponents thinking I am inexperienced because of my age. I like showing them that I can keep up with the older guys and be just as impactful on the field,” stated Breland.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Mobile, Ala. has been one of the most impactful players on defense for the Argos all season and during their postseason run. He had a team high 13 tackles during the team’s NCAA Second Round win against Delta State.

