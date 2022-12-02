Breland shows early signs of star power in his sophomore season

Will Breland has inked his name in the starting middle linebacker position for the University of West Florida football team in only his second year on campus.

The sophomore has become a Sensation for the Argos’ defensive unit.

“It’s been a lot, but something I’ve really enjoyed. I like having that edge of opponents thinking I am inexperienced because of my age. I like showing them that I can keep up with the older guys and be just as impactful on the field,” stated Breland.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Mobile, Ala. has been one of the most impactful players on defense for the Argos all season and during their postseason run. He had a team high 13 tackles during the team’s NCAA Second Round win against Delta State.

Breland will be back on the field when UWF is host to Wingate in a quarterfinal matchup at 1 pm Saturday from Pen Air Field.

“Couldn’t be any prouder of Will. He is always around the ball and always making plays. I remember his first Collegiate game he had a sack against McNeese State on his first play. I was thinking to myself this is a great start to a career (laughing),” West Florida head Coach Pete Shinnick said.

More:Tailgating? Tickets? What you need to know for UWF regional Championship game Saturday

More:NCAA Playoffs: No. 3 UWF overcomes 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in win over No. 2 Delta State

Breland’s freshman year was delayed in 2020 due to COVID, but it helped groom him to be a contributor right away. He finished his official first year (2021) on the field with 40 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

This season, he leads the team in total tackles (82) and is third (4.0) on the team in tackles for loss.

Breland is not new to this early success in his football career. In high school, he made varsity as a freshman and was a full-time starter by his sophomore season. He also helped lead his school to three consecutive Alabama class 4A state championships from 2017-19.

“It drives me and pushes me to do better every day. Being out there with older guys you must keep up with them because they have seen a lot and played a lot of football. I was the young guy starting in high school as well so it’s not something I’ve never experienced before,” said Breland.

Despite his maturity on the field, Breland quickly realized he had to do some maturing off the field as well. For starters, they contemplated not even playing football at the college level and just being a regular student.

After finally deciding to take one of his football Scholarship offers, he then wanted to get as far away from Mobile as he possibly could. They reneged on that decision as well.

“When I first started getting recruited in high school, my initial thought was to get as far from Mobile as I can. I wanted to see something new and figure some things out on my own,” said Breland. “As I got older, I realized how important it was to be close to my family. Now I am glad I decided to come to West Florida because my family gets to come to all the home games, and I am just glad where I ended up.”

Also, part of Breland’s maturing process was realizing that there is a huge world outside of Mobile and not to look at through only one lens.

He comes from a predominantly white area in Mobile and had only five black players on his team in high school. Being at West Florida and now having teammates from all walks of life has opened his eyes.

“Guys like Willie, Sho (Shomari Mason), and just all my teammates have been fun to be around. They are more like family than teammates and have shown me so much in my short time here. They are all great guys,” said Breland.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. They can be reached at [email protected]