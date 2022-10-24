Breece Hall, DK Metcalf hurt

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: The Jets believe RB Breece Hall Tore his ACL.

What it means in fantasy: The news is devastating for Hall and the Jets. Hall has been a key contributor to the Jets four consecutive victories and had 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts before he left the game with the injury in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hall reached a max speed of 21.87 mph on his touchdown, the fastest max speed by a ball carrier this season. Michael Carter is the next man up and will be the Jets starter from now on and will be featured prominently in this week’s waiver wire column.

The news: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury against the Chargers.

What it means in fantasy: Metcalf landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a leaping catch near the end zone in the first quarter. They went to the Seahawks’ sideline, were carted into the locker room, and were quickly ruled out. In spite of the negative x-rays, head coach Pete Carroll was concerned that Metcalf might have to miss time. Metcalf will undergo further testing. Marquise Goodwin stepped up in Metcalf’s absence, catching four of five targets for 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was Goodwin’s second career game with two receiving touchdowns, his first coming in 2018 with the 49ers.

The news: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out of the Cowboys game with a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: St. Brown took an arm club to the back of his helmet from Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr. He was escorted to the locker room for more tests after going to the medical tent. Prior to leaving, St. Brown caught one pass for four yards. The Lions were already without DJ Chark, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. They missed the previous two games and will miss at least three more. Injuries have made Josh Reynolds fantasy-relevant for most of the season, and that will continue through at least Week 10.

Going deeper: In the three games Reynold has been targeted at least eight times, he averaged 17.3 Fantasy points.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a right ankle sprain against the Seahawks.

What it means in fantasy: As Williams was tackled in the fourth quarter after making a catch near the first down marker, his cleat caught in the grass, and his ankle turned awkwardly. He was in considerable pain and was carted off the field. Williams was then seen wearing a boot when he left the locker room. The severity of the injury will be determined by an MRI on Monday. If Williams were out, Josh Palmer would see more snaps and targets. The Chargers have their bye in Week 8.

The news: Chargers WR Keenan Allen didn’t play in the second half on Sunday against the Seahawks.

What it means in fantasy: Allen played for the first time since Week 1. A hamstring injury kept him out of five previous games. Allen ran 14 routes and played 23 snaps. They caught two of his targets for 11 yards. The Chargers get their bye in Week 8, and after another week of rest, Allen should be able to handle his usual role for the Chargers against the Falcons in Week 9

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Chuba Hubbard “could have come back in if needed” against the Buccaneers following his ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Hubbard was listed as the starter and finished the game with 73 total yards on 11 touches. Although he appears to have avoided a serious injury, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the practice reports throughout the week. D’Onta Foreman had the opportunity to play a greater role as a result of Hubbard’s injury and he accumulated 145 total yards on 17 touches. His 60-yard run was the longest against the Buccaneers in the last two seasons. With both Hubbard and Foreman actively involved in the Panthers backfield, each of them can be viewed as flex options. If Hubbard were to miss Week 8’s game against the Falcons then Foreman could be viewed as an RB2.

The news: Broncos head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said QB Russell Wilson could play against the Jaguars in Week 8.

What it means in fantasy: Denver’s coaches and Fantasy Managers are clamoring for Wilson to return after Rypien’s poor performance against the Jets. The backup completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards and an interception. Wilson is dealing with a partially torn hamstring and a shoulder injury and has struggled badly in his first season in Denver. I’d be surprised if Wilson plays against the Jaguars.

The news: Jets WR Corey Davis suffered a knee injury against the Broncos.

What it means in fantasy: Davis only had one target prior to the injury. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that “initial indications” are that Davis has an MCL sprain. Although he may miss the game against the Patriots in Week 8, if no setbacks occur, he may be able to play against the Bills the following week. With the Jets’ run-heavy offense under Zach Wilson, Whoever replaces Davis won’t be worth much consideration in Fantasy football. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore — the latter of which missed the Broncos game after his trade demand did not sit well with the Jets — would likely receive more targets in the short term. Wilson is my preferred option.

The news: Broncos RB Mike Boone left the game with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: When Boone limped off in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, the Broncos’ run game took a hit. Boone led all Broncos’ running backs at the time with four rushing attempts for 23 yards. He was seen using a crutch and wearing a walking boot in the locker room after the game. Unless the tests come back negative, Boone’s status for Week 8’s trip to London may be in jeopardy. Melvin Gordon III and Latavius ​​Murray are both viable flex options if Boone misses time. If he’s active against the Jaguars, this is a three-headed backfield to avoid.

The news: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco took over starting duties from RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the 49ers, but the backfield was still a committee.

What it means in fantasy: Pacheco’s snap count increased only slightly; 19 snaps to Edwards-Helaire’s 17. Pacheco finished with eight rushing attempts for 43 yards while Edwards-Helaire had six rushing attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown. Jerick McKinnon led the backfield with 28 snaps, 16 routes run, and three targets with two rushing attempts. There is a strong chance Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire will continue to split early down responsibilities, which is unfortunate for Fantasy Managers who can view both as low-end flex options.

Going deeper: WR Mecole Hardman scored two rushing touchdowns and added a third on what was essentially also a rushing play to further limit the Chiefs RB scoring opportunities.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Browns TE David Njoku’s ankle sprain “isn’t serious.”

What it means in fantasy: Njoku went to the locker room during the third quarter and was ruled out of the game. They caught all seven of his targets for 71 receiving yards. Njoku was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game. Further tests will be conducted to determine the extent of the injury. There is a chance Njoku will miss next week’s game against the Bengals since the Browns have a bye in Week 9. This would give him more time to rest, but it doesn’t sound like an injury that will keep him out for an extended period .

The news: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz caught all five of his targets for 49 yards against the Lions.

What it means in fantasy: Most of Schultz’s season has been impacted by a PCL injury. In the first half, they went down awkwardly after a reception and stayed down for a while before running off. He was rotated out by the Cowboys in three-wide receiver sets throughout the game and he missed snaps on all three Downs throughout the game. He isn’t 100%, but with Dak Prescott back under center and a fantasy-friendly schedule ahead, Schultz is firmly on the radar as a TE1.

