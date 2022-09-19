Breece Hall Contributed to ‘Complementary Football’ That Carried Jets to Cleveland Comeback

■ Since Wilson and Hall became the first Jets Rookie tandem to gain 50-plus yards from scrimmage in the same season opener, it would follow that, with Wilson racking up 100 YFS and Hall 60 at Cleveland, they’re the first Jets Rookie duo to each get 50+ in the first two games in a season.

Hall described his first TD and his thoughts on the Browns’ coverage issues, which reared their head again on the Corey Davis TD late in the game.

“Honestly, I was surprised they left me that open,” he told Caroline Hendershot of newyorkjets.com. “Usually, through preseason a lot of defenses knew they used me in the passing game so I always had a guy over me. I guess they just busted the coverage, I got open and scored my first touchdown, so it was exciting for sure. “

But it’s not about what the team can do for Hall or Wilson but what Hall and Wilson can do for the team. That’s part of head Coach Robert Saleh’s “60%” mantra.

“Even though we still don’t feel like we’ve played complementary football, it shows that we have grit, we have fight and we’re not going to give up,” Hall said of the events of the day. “Coach Saleh always instills in us having that extra 60 percent, and I feel like we showed that today for sure.”: