Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss

UPDATE

BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) – A fire at the Breda, Iowa golf course resulted in the complete loss of a structure and its contents, according to Breda Fire Chief Dan Wiskus.

It was around 11:30 am when the fire department received a call of an explosion at the golf course. Upon arrival there was no notice of any damage to the building’s exterior, however, smoke was billowing from the building.

“We believe the explosion sound was either from the batteries or the tires of the golf carts inside the building exploding,” Wiskus said.

The shed contained around 30 electrical and gas golf carts. Wiskus estimated 95 percent of those were a loss, with the structure itself being a complete loss.

“We are speculating the cause was electrical either from a golf cart battery charger or the building’s electrical system,” Wiskus stated.

Fire damages are estimated at $250,000. There were no reported injuries, according to Wiskus.

Breda Fire Department, Carroll Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Arcadia Fire Department, Carroll County EMS, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were on scene for a little over two hours.

The golf club posted several photos showing firefighters responding to the scene. (Breda Golf Club)

PREVIOUS

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) – Authorities say crews are responding to a reported explosion at a northwest, Iowa golf course.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion was reported at the Breda Golf Course. The town of Breda is located several miles northwest of Carroll.

The sheriff’s office says multiple crews are responding to the report. No word yet on any injuries or what caused the explosion.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

