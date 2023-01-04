Breanna Oettle attracted by Jamestown’s soccer program

Jan. 4—JAMESTOWN — Breanna Oettle has been a force for Jamestown soccer teams for more than a decade.

“Emma Hillerud and I carried our little rec team,” Oettle said with a smile.

Her talent and leadership have not gone unnoticed — least of all by the University of Jamestown.

Oettle is one of seven Jamestown High School Seniors who have announced a commitment to a University of Jamestown athletics program. Oettle signed with UJ’s Women’s soccer program on Nov. 14, 2022.

“The soccer program and all the facilities at UJ are what drew me in,” Oettle said. “Jamestown has a successful soccer program that won the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship. (I want) to enhance my soccer skills, become a Stronger player and build good friendships.”

Jimmie head Coach Neck Becker guided his Squad to its second straight GPAC regular-season title this fall. The Jimmies ended the regular season at 11-0-1 in conference. In the last 24 conference games played, the Jimmies went 22-0-2.

The Jimmes cruised through the opening two rounds of the 2022 GPAC tournament but ended up dropping 2-0 to Hastings in the Championship game. UJ advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Soccer Tournament but a loss to Aquinas in the opening round ended the Jimmies’ season.

Oettle is the first Blue Jay girls soccer player to sign with the Jimmies since Peyton Rudnick did four years ago. Come August, Oettle will be the only former Blue Jay and one of six former North Dakota prep soccer players on the Jimmies’ roster.

Two years ago, as a sophomore, Oettle was named to the 2021 WDA all-conference team at the conclusion of the 2021 Class A state soccer tournament. Oettle was also named to the state all-tournament team that year. She tallied three goals and an assist for four total season points across the Jays’ 12 regular-season games.

Oettle is generally in the midfield for the Jays, an area where players are involved in a lot of different play both offensively and defensively.

Just a few months after a star-studded sophomore soccer season, Oettle suffered an ACL tear during an AAU basketball game which put her out of playing contention for her junior volleyball and basketball seasons.

Oettle sat out the first few games of her junior soccer season but was back out on the field by mid-April. Oettle was responsible for netting one goal for the Jays last spring.

Needless to say, the Jimmies are getting one of the Blue Jays’ best.

“My mom signed me up to play rec soccer when I was 5 years old — it was the first sport I ever played,” Oettle said. “I have always loved soccer. Going to Camps and watching college games I dreamed of becoming as good as those girls one day — now I get the chance to be.”