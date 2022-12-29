Breakout Players to Watch in 2023: Alexa Pano

There were several breakout stars in 2022 (hello, Tom Kim and Atthaya Thitikul, to name two) but many more Golfers look ready for prime time in 2023. In this series, we’re highlighting names to know. Next up: Alexa Pano. (Previously: Cameron Young | Sahith Theegala | Justin Suh | Chris Gotterup)

Name: Alexa Pano

Hometown: Lake Worth, Fla.

College: as

Why we’re watching: Alexa Pano isn’t just a teen golf sensation anymore—she’s a teenager with an LPGA Tour card. The 18-year-old, known for her Phenom status as a junior golfer, turned professional last spring after leaving college and it didn’t take her long to make it to the big leagues.

Many may remember Pano from the 2013 documentary “The Short Game,” which followed 7-year-old Golfers and their parents at the World Golf Championships Hosted annually at Pinehurst. The film gave a behind the scenes look into the lives of several elite junior players. In those days, Pano displayed utter dominance: She won five US Kids World Championships and became the first three-time national finalist in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Hosted annually at Augusta National. But unlike many prodigies, Pano didn’t burn out. Her success just kept compounding.

As a middle school and high schooler Pano was the player to beat. She won a number of top Amateur events including back-to-back Dustin Johnson World Junior Championships in 2018 and 2019. The Florida teen has also represented her country in both the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup.

Although young, Pano has more competitive experience than necessary to compete on the LPGA Tour. At just 11 years old she became the youngest player to play in an LPGA of Japan Tour event, and she teed it up in her very first LPGA event at 13. She also became the youngest player to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 .

Playing against older, more seasoned players is in Pano’s blood, and that’s probably why it only took her one summer to officially secure full status on the LPGA Tour. On the Epson Tour—the developmental circuit for the LPGA—Pano recorded five top 10s, and finished No. 13 on the money list. Although she missed out on a guaranteed card by just a few spots, she went on to lock up membership at the final stage of LPGA Q-School.

Fun fact: Pano may have been raised in Florida golf country, but she was born in Massachusetts, and that’s where her love of the Patriots stems from. Pano will be the first female professional golfer to be Sponsored by an NFL team—she’ll be wearing the “Flying Elvis” logo on her shirt and golf bag during her Rookie season.