Breakout Players to Watch in 2023: Alexa Pano

There were several breakout stars in 2022 (hello, Tom Kim and Atthaya Thitikul, to name two) but many more Golfers look ready for prime time in 2023. In this series, we’re highlighting names to know. Next up: Alexa Pano. (Previously: Cameron Young | Sahith Theegala | Justin Suh | Chris Gotterup)

Name: Alexa Pano

Hometown: Lake Worth, Fla.

Why we’re watching: Alexa Pano isn’t just a teen golf sensation anymore—she’s a teenager with an LPGA Tour card. The 18-year-old, known for her Phenom status as a junior golfer, turned professional last spring after leaving college and it didn’t take her long to make it to the big leagues.

