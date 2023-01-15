BREAKING: Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan’s Final Injury Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors at the United Center.

For the game, they will have Zach LaVine available, but DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: “DeMar DeRozan (quad) ruled out Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Zach LaVine (hand) will play Sunday.”

