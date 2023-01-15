BREAKING: Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan’s Final Injury Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors at the United Center.

For the game, they will have Zach LaVine available, but DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: “DeMar DeRozan (quad) ruled out Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Zach LaVine (hand) will play Sunday.”

This will be DeRozan’s third straight game out of the starting lineup.

The five-time NBA All-Star is in his second season with the Bulls and is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 50.6% from the field and is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

Meanwhile, LaVine enters the day with averages of 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 39 games.

The former UCLA star is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.

Last season, the duo led the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs (for the first time since 2017).

That said, they have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

The Bulls are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 21-21 record in 42 games.

On the road, they are 4-16 in 20 games away from the Chase Center, while the Bulls are 11-10 in 21 games at the United Center.