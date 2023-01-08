BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA Veteran PJ Dozier to a ten-day contract.

Via Wojnarowski: “The Sacramento Kings are signing guard PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN.”

