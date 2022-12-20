Breaking: Sammy Watkins Claimed By New Team On Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers is on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at US Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

Before the Packers faced the Rams on Monday night, the front office parted ways with wide receiver Sammy Watkins. It didn’t take long for him to land on his feet.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserothe Ravens have claimed Watkins off waivers.

This will be Watkins’ second stint with the Ravens. They appeared in 13 games for them in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Watkins had 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins’ 2022 campaign has been underwhelming to say the least. The former Clemson star had 13 catches for 206 yards in nine games on the Packers.

Watkins might be asked to suit up for the Ravens as early as this weekend.

Pelissero reported that Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay left Tuesday’s practice with a foot injury. There’s concern that it could be a significant injury.

The Ravens will host the Falcons this Saturday.

At 9-5, the Ravens trail the Bengals for the top spot in the AFC North by one game.