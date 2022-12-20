Breaking: Sammy Watkins Claimed By New Team On Tuesday

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers is on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at US Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Before the Packers faced the Rams on Monday night, the front office parted ways with wide receiver Sammy Watkins. It didn’t take long for him to land on his feet.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserothe Ravens have claimed Watkins off waivers.

