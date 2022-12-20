BREAKING: Russell Westbrook’s Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their best players when they take on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the contest due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: “Russell Westbrook (foot) ruled out Monday.”

