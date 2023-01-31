BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes Extraordinary NBA History

It’s Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in New York, taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The Lakers are playing without their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Therefore, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is playing a significant role for the night.

During the game, he made NBA history, as he passed Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton on the all-time assists list.

