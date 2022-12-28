BREAKING: RJ Barrett Leaves New York Knicks’ Dallas Visit With Injury, Will Not Return

RJ Barrett has left Tuesday’s New York Knicks game against the Dallas Mavericks with a finger laceration. The team has confirmed that he will not return. The injury occurred on Barrett’s right (non-shooting) index finger.

Barrett lasted only 96 seconds of Tuesday’s game, replaced by Miles McBride as he went to the locker room. He missed his only attempt from the field but earned an assist on the Knicks’ first points of the night, a Mitchell Robinson and-one opportunity.

With Barrett out, the Knicks (18-16) are missing two of their top three leading scorers: they already knew they’d be missing Jalen Brunson in his anticipated return to North Texas with a hip injury sustained in Sunday’s Christmas Clash against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Immanuel Quckley started in his place, making his second start in four games.

Like Brunson and Quickley, Barrett had appeared in each of the Knicks’ first 34 games this season.

McBride took over a majority of Barrett’s minutes and Derrick Rose will likely see an uptick. While the long-tenured Rose has fallen out of the Knicks’ rotation, he played eight minutes when Quentin Grimes missed last week’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. Barrett put up his season-best in scoring two nights later, scoring 44 in a narrow loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks led the Mavericks 30-28 at the end of the first quarter.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

