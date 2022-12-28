BREAKING: RJ Barrett Leaves New York Knicks’ Dallas Visit With Injury, Will Not Return

RJ Barrett has left Tuesday’s New York Knicks game against the Dallas Mavericks with a finger laceration. The team has confirmed that he will not return. The injury occurred on Barrett’s right (non-shooting) index finger.

Barrett lasted only 96 seconds of Tuesday’s game, replaced by Miles McBride as he went to the locker room. He missed his only attempt from the field but earned an assist on the Knicks’ first points of the night, a Mitchell Robinson and-one opportunity.

