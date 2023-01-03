BREAKING: NFL Never Considered ‘Ridiculous’ 5-Minute Warmup in Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals saw their game on Monday night come to a crashing halt following an injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, who took a hit to the chest when tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before standing up and almost immediately collapsing, is currently listed in critical condition as the contest has been postponed.

But after Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance and before the game was suspended and ultimately postponed, ESPN reported that there was a five-minute warmup issued to each side ahead of a return to play. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow began playing catch and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs rallied his troops on the sideline.

