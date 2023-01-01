Breaking: NFL Announces Its Punishment For Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly going to be a little lighter in the pockets after the NFL hit him up for a pair of fines stemming from Christmas Eve’s loss to the Bengals last week.

“The NFL fined Patriots QB Mac Jones $23,976 for his actions in last week’s loss to the Bengals,” shared NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “$13,367 for his low block on Eli Apple and $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness violation.”

