BREAKING: Miami Heat Organization Fined $25,000

The Miami Heat have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and they typically have a very long injury report for every game.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced that the organization has been fined $25,000 for not complying with league policies pertaining to injury reports.

Via NBA Communications: “The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.”

