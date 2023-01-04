BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game

Steph Curry has been brilliant to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

The two-time MVP has played in 26 games and has averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (he is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range).

However, he injured his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers and has missed the last nine games.

It’s Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Curry during a radio appearance with Steiny & Guru is 95.7 The Game.

Via 95.7 The Game: “Bob Myers just told @SteinyGuru957 they’re hoping Steph Curry will be back for the first game of the Warriors road trip vs. Spurs on Jan. 13:

“He’s going to be re-evaluated this weekend. He’s working out on the court… There’s been no setbacks.”

Getting Curry back in the lineup would be enormous for the Warriors, who are currently in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

After a slow start to the season, the Defending NBA Champions are playing Fantastic as of late.

They are 20-18 in 38 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, the Warriors are only 4.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

The franchise has won the NBA Championship in four of the last eight seasons (and made the NBA Finals in six of those eight seasons).

They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center.