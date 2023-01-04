BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game

Steph Curry has been brilliant to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

The two-time MVP has played in 26 games and has averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (he is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range).

However, he injured his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers and has missed the last nine games.

It’s Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Curry during a radio appearance with Steiny & Guru is 95.7 The Game.

