BREAKING: Massive News About RJ Barrett

It’s Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, they will have RJ Barrett available (he has been out of the lineup for the last six games).

Via Knicks PR: “RJ Barrett is available to play.”

The former Duke star will not have a minutes limit in his return to action.

Via Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: RJ Barrett (finger) won’t have a minutes limit Wednesday.”

Having Barrett back in the starting lineup is fantastic news for the Knicks, who are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.

They are 10-11 in the 21 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks beat the Pacers on the road 109-106 (in December), and Barrett had 24 points and four rebounds in 42 minutes of playing time.

Barrett is in his third season in the NBA, and he helped lead the Knicks to the NBA Playoffs (for the first time since 2013) in 2021.

As for the Pacers, they are one spot ahead of the Knicks as the sixth seed in the east.

They are 23-18 in 41 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-11 in 19 games away from Indianapolis.