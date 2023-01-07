BREAKING: Luka Doncic’s Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Mavs Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Luka Doncic (ankle) available to play Saturday.”

