BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

LiAngelo Ball is a well-known basketball player because of his father (LaVar) and two brothers (LaMelo and Lonzo).

Lonzo was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, and he is currently on the Chicago Bulls.

As for LaMelo, he was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and is coming off making the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that LiAngelo will be signing with the Hornets.

Charania: “Sources: LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball spent last season’s training camp with the Hornets as well, joining brother LaMelo.”

Since the deal is “non-guaranteed”it’s likely that he doesn’t make the 15-man roster.

That being said, it will be interesting to see if they give him a chance to play in the preseason.

In the past two seasons, they played for the Hornets during the NBA Summer League.

In 2021, they averaged 9.6 points per game (fifth on the team).

This past summer, he averaged 6.0 points per game.

He has a long history of playing with his brother, so seeing them on an NBA floor together (even in the preseason would be intriguing).

The Hornets will play their preseason on Oct. 2nd against the Boston Celtics and the first regular season game on Oct. 19th in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.