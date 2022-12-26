Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died ‘Suddenly’

Amen Corner at The Masters

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Augusta National via Getty Images)

A legendary golf star has tragically died “suddenly” over the holiday season.

Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female Golfers in the sport’s history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly.

