Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died ‘Suddenly’

A legendary golf star has tragically died “suddenly” over the holiday season.

Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female Golfers in the sport’s history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly.

“It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest Golf Professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends,” Bettye Odle, her longtime partner, said in a statement. “Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, Laughing and creating memories.”

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: “The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most Incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth. Kathy was a Champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life. Her strength, insightfulness and vibrancy were obvious from the minute you met her! She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner and I know she did the same for so many others. We all mourn with Bettye, her family and the entire golf world.”

The legendary golfer had 88 career wins on tour, including six major championships.

May she rest in peace