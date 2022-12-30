BREAKING: LeBron James’ Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) listed available to play Friday.”

