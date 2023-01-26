BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

They are already 3-0 against the Spurs this season.

For the game, the Lakers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Wednesday.”

