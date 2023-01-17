BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Rockets-Lakers Game

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Monday.”

The four-time NBA Champion enters the night with averages of 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 33 games.

In addition, he has scored 35+ points in three out of his last five games.

At 38, James is still playing like one of the top ten players in the NBA, but the Lakers are just 19-24 in 43 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and two games out of the eighth seed.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4, but they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, they have gone 10-10 in 20 games Hosted in Los Angeles, California.

James is in his 20th season in the NBA (his fifth playing for the Lakers), and they have made the NBA Playoffs twice (and missed the postseason twice).

On Sunday night, he became the second player in the history of the NBA to score 38,000 points.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-33 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and 4-19 in 23 games on the road.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season.