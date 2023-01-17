BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Rockets-Lakers Game

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Monday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button