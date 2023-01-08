BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Sacramento face off with the Kings.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Saturday.”

The four-time MVP has been phenomenal so far this season, coming into the night with averages of 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 30 games.

He is also shooting 51.1% from the field.

James turned 38 last week, and is in his 20th season in the NBA.

Yet, he is still one of the best players in the entire league, and has scored a combined 115 points over his last three games.

The Lakers are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak, which puts them at 18-21 in 39 games this season.

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, but only one game behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed (final play-in tournament spot), and two games behind the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed (guaranteed playoff spot).

James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two out of the last four seasons.