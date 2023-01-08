BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

It’s Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Sacramento face off with the Kings.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Saturday.”

