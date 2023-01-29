BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Lakers-Celtics Game

It’s Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA:LeBron James (ankle) available to play Saturday.”

