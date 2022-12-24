BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Hornets-Lakers Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) available to play Friday.”

James comes into the Matchup with averages of 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 23 games.

He is also shooting 48.7% from the field.

Later this month, James will turn 38, and he is still one of the top players in the entire NBA, which is remarkable.

In their most recent game, the Lakers lost 134-120 to the Sacramento Kings (on the road) on Wednesday evening.

James had a stellar game, putting up 31 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks.

They also shot 11/21 from the field.

While the four-time MVP is still playing at an elite level, the Lakers are in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Currently, they are 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6, and they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

That being said, the Lakers are solid at home with an 8-7 record in 15 games.

The Hornets come into the night with an 8-24 record in 32 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 1-9 in their last ten games, and 4-13 in 17 on the road.