BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) will play Friday.”

