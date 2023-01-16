BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For 76ers-Lakers Game

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) available to play Sunday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button