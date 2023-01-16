BREAKING: LeBron James’ Final Injury Status For 76ers-Lakers Game

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “LeBron James (ankle) available to play Sunday.”

James comes into the night with incredible averages of 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games.

In addition, the four-time NBA Champion is shooting 50.3% from the field.

While James has been fantastic, the Lakers are not having a great season.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-23 record in 42 games.

That said, the west has been so close that the Lakers are only one game out of the ninth seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 but also come into the night in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Lakers are 10-9 in the 19 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Last month, the Lakers lost 133-122 in overtime to the 76ers (on the road), and James had 23 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The 76ers enter the Matchup tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-16 record in 42 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 9-9 in the 18 games they have played away from Pennsylvania.

Last season, the 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Lakers missed the postseason.