BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis’ Status For Wizards-Suns Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Washington Wizards are taking on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: “Kristaps Porzingis (illness) ruled out Tuesday.”

Porzingis has played in 29 games this season and is averaging a very impressive 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, the former fourth-overall pick had 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block (the Wizards lost 119-117).

After a solid start to the 2022-23 season, the Wizards have gone cold.

They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and 3-13 in the 16 games that they have played on the road.

Currently, the Wizards are 11-20 in 31 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma make up an intriguing big three, but so far, the results have yet to be there.

Going up against the Suns without Porzingis will be tough because they are 19-12 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are also 14-3 in 17 games at home and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

That being said, the Suns will also be playing without one of their best players, as Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a groin injury.