BREAKING: Kristaps Porzingis’ Status For Wizards-Suns Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Washington Wizards are taking on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: “Kristaps Porzingis (illness) ruled out Tuesday.”

