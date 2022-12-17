BREAKING: Klay Thompson’s Updated Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

It’s Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they will have five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Warriors: “Klay Thompson is active Tonight for the Dubs.”

