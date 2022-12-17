BREAKING: Klay Thompson’s Updated Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

It’s Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they will have five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Warriors: “Klay Thompson is active Tonight for the Dubs.”

Thompson is currently averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 23 games (he is also shooting 38.4% from the three-point range.

The four-time NBA Champion got off to a very slow start to the season but has been playing much better as of late.

Last Saturday, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 123-107 at home in San Francisco.

Thompson was fantastic, putting up 34 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of playing time.

He did not play in Wednesday’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The Warriors come into the game with a 14-15 record in 29 games on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

It’s been a mediocre start to the year for the Defending NBA Champions, but they are lucky that the west has been close.

The Warriors are only three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed.

Their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are 2-13 in 15 games (they are 12-2 at home).

As for the 76ers, they enter the Matchup as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games.