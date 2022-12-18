BREAKING: Klay Thompson And Draymond Green’s Updated Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the Warriors will have two of their best players available.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson had both been on the injury report listed as probable, but they will be in the starting lineup and play on Sunday against the Raptors.

Underdog NBA: “Klay Thompson (knee) listed available to play Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Draymond Green (quad) listed available to play Sunday.”

Thompson is currently averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 24 games (is 38.4% shooting from the three-point range).

Meanwhile, Green is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 26 games (on 54.1% shooting from the field).

The Warriors are coming off a 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Green did not play in the game, while Thompson had 12 points and three rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Right now, the Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-16 record in 30 games (currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

They are 2-14 in the 16 games they have played on the road, while they are 12-2 in 14 at home.

As for the Raptors, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-16 record in 29 games.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak but are 10-5 in the 15 games they have hosted at home.