BREAKING: Klay Thompson And Draymond Green’s Updated Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the Warriors will have two of their best players available.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson had both been on the injury report listed as probable, but they will be in the starting lineup and play on Sunday against the Raptors.

Underdog NBA:Klay Thompson (knee) listed available to play Sunday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button