BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History

Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brooklyn Nets star made history.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has officially moved into 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Via SNY’s Nets Videos: “Kevin Durant has totaled his 25,614th career point tonight, passing Alex English for 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Next up is Vince Carter (25,728 points)”

