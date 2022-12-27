BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History In Nets-Cavs Game

It’s Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the game, 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant made NBA history when he passed Tim Duncan to move in 15th on the all-time scoring list.

In 1,392 games, Duncan scored 26,496 points, while Durant is only in his 972nd career game.

NBA: “Congratulations tho @KDTrey5 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 15th on the all-time scoring list!”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button