BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

The Brooklyn Nets are in Canada, taking on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening.

During the game, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant made more NBA history as he has now moved up to 18th on the all-time scoring list.

They passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who had scored 27,071 career points.

Durant will likely keep moving up the list as the season progresses, and at just 34 years old, it will be exciting to see where he finishes his career.

