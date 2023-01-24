BREAKING: Jayson Tatum’s Injury Status In Celtics-Magic Game

FINAL UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the game.

Via Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ribs) has returned to Monday’s game.”

UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the bench.

Via Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ribs) has returned to the Celtics’ bench Monday.”

