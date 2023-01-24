BREAKING: Jayson Tatum’s Injury Status In Celtics-Magic Game

FINAL UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the game.

Via Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ribs) has returned to Monday’s game.”

UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the bench.

Via Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ribs) has returned to the Celtics’ bench Monday.”

It’s Monday night, the Boston Celtics are in Florida facing off with the Orlando Magic.

During the game, their best player Jayson Tatum went to the locker room with an injury.

Underdog NBA: “Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ribs) headed to locker room Monday.”

Tatum was seen holding his ribs in pain before exiting the game.

So far, he has played 25 minutes and has 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

The former Duke star came into the night with outstanding averages of 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

More than likely, the former third-overall pick will make his fourth straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game next month.

Last season, Tatum led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, and this season they have picked up right where they left off.

The Celtics came into the Matchup with the Magic as the best team in the NBA, with a 35-12 record in 47 games.

They are also in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and 17-7 in the 24 games they have played on the road.

Earlier this season, the Magic beat the Celtics twice in a row (in Boston).