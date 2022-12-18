BREAKING: Huge Anthony Davis Injury Update

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-108 at home in California.

However, the more significant concern was the fact that Anthony Davis left the game early due to a foot injury.

It’s Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Davis.

Charania’s first tweet: “Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Charania’s second tweet: “Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button