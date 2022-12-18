BREAKING: Huge Anthony Davis Injury Update

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-108 at home in California.

However, the more significant concern was the fact that Anthony Davis left the game early due to a foot injury.

It’s Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Davis.

Charania’s first tweet: “Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Charania’s second tweet: “Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season.”

Davis is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 25 games.

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 59.3% from the field.

However, the Lakers have struggled to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 12-16 in their first 28 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, losing Davis for an extended period is very unfortunate and could hinder their chances of making the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, Davis missed 42 games, and the Lakers went 33-49, so they finished as the 11th seed (and missed the postseason).

Davis is in his fourth season with the franchise and helped lead them to the NBA Championship in 2020.

Before playing for the Lakers, Davis spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.