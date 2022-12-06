Breaking Ground is a $14M Arts Culture Event Center, Dec. 9th

We invite the community to join us this Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10am as we break ground on Phase Two of Promenade Park, which will be home to the new Edinburg Arts, Culture, Events Center (ACE) on the corner of 8th Ave and McIntyre Street. Rendering courtesy of the City of Edinburgh

EDINBURG, Texas – We invite the community to join us this Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10am as we break ground on Phase Two of Promenade Park, which will be home to the new Edinburg Arts, Culture, Events Center (ACE) on the corner of 8th Ave and McIntyre Street.

By expanding upon the site of the demolished 1920’s Sam Houston Elementary School building, this brand new 45,000 sq. foot multi-purpose facility will serve as a downtown venue to host local conferences, cultural art exhibits, live performances, classes and community events. The facility will also serve as City Hall Annex housing administrative and departmental offices. This $14M project is one of several meant to reinvigorate the downtown Edinburg economy by creating an entertainment and cultural arts hub in our growing city.

Artist rendering courtesy of the City of Edinburgh