BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

Andre Iguodala has been one of the most critical players during the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

They have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons, and Iguodala was not on the team in the two seasons that they missed the playoffs.

From 2015-19, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

In 2020 and 2021 (without Iguodala) they missed the NBA Playoffs.

This past season, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP returned to the team, and they made the NBA Finals and won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

He played in 31 regular season games and averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, but his presence in the locker room is so valuable.

In the NBA Playoffs, they played in seven games.

He will turn 39 years old during the 2022-23 season, so there was good reason to believe he could retire as an NBA Champion.

However, on his podcast, “The Point Forward,” he says that he will be returning for his 19th (and final) NBA season.

“I myself will be returning for my 19th season,” Iguodala said in the video on the podcast.

Iguodala is a four-time NBA Champion, Finals MVP, All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team player.

In addition to the Warriors, he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat.

The Warriors will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 18, when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.