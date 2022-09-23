BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

Andre Iguodala has been one of the most critical players during the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

They have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons, and Iguodala was not on the team in the two seasons that they missed the playoffs.

From 2015-19, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

