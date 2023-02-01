BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Tuesday.”

The two-time MVP had missed five games in a row but has returned and played in each of the last four.

Right now, he is on fire and has scored 91 points over the last 64 minutes he’s played.

On the season, the NBA Champion forward has outstanding averages of 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 53.4% ​​from the field and has scored 33+ points in each of his last three games.

In addition, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

At home, the Bucks are 20-5 in the 25 games they have hosted in Milwaukee, and they also come into the Matchup with the Hornets in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the east with a 15-36 record in 51 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Hornets have gone 8-20 in the 28 games they have played away from Charlotte.