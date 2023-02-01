BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Tuesday.”

