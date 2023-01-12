BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have played the last 13 games without All-Star Anthony Davis and are also dealing with others injuries to role players Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves.

It’s January 5NBA teams were allowed to begin signing players to ten-day contracts, which gives more of an opportunity for free agents to get a chance to be signed.

It’s Thursday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Lakers will work out a free agent Meyers Leonard it’s Friday.

The former Illinois star was the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat over nine seasons in the league.

He most recently played for the Heat in 2021, and in 2020 he helped them make the NBA Finals.

His career averages are 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest (on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range).

Earlier in the day, Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported that four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins ​​will work out for the Lakers (also) on Friday.

The Lakers are 19-22 in 41 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are only one game behind the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed.

On Thursday night, the Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks in California.