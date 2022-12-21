Breaking: Former College Basketball Player Is Buying The Suns

DALLAS, TX – MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are reportedly about to get a new owner.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a Mortgage company executive Mat Ishbia is closing a purchase for the teams. He’s reportedly paying around $4 billion in a deal expected to be completed soon.

The United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO will purchase the NBA and WNBA Franchises from Robert Sarver, who decided to sell in September after an investigation determined he created a hostile work environment by using racist and sexist language.

The NBA initially suspended him for one year and issued a $10 million fine.

Before building an estimated $5.1 billion net worth, Ishbia played college basketball for Michigan State. The former walk-on scored 28 points in 48 games for the Spartans and was a member of the 2000 national champions.

Ishbia previously attempted to buy the NFL’s Denver Broncos and expressed interest in bidding for the NFL’s Washington Commanders if controversial owner Daniel Snyder decided to sell.

The 42-year-old would become the NBA’s youngest principal owner.