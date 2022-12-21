Breaking: Former College Basketball Player Is Buying The Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker during Game 4 of the second round playoff series in Dallas.

DALLAS, TX – MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are reportedly about to get a new owner.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a Mortgage company executive Mat Ishbia is closing a purchase for the teams. He’s reportedly paying around $4 billion in a deal expected to be completed soon.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button