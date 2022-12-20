BREAKING: Florida State lands second transfer Offensive lineman in as many days

Florida State has stayed active in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last month as the coaching staff has hosted a plethora of prospects for visits.

On Monday evening, the Seminoles continued retooling their Offensive line through the portal. According to his social media, former UTEP right tackle Jeremiah Byers has committed to FSU over Oregon and Ohio State, among others. Byers is the second pledge up front for the program in two days.

