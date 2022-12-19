BREAKING: Florida State lands grad-transfer Offensive lineman from Colorado

The Seminoles Hosted a variety of high school prospects and players from the NCAA Transfer Portal on the final weekend leading up to a dead period that will stretch through the turn of the calendar. The visits wrapped up on Sunday afternoon and it didn’t take long for Florida State to get its first piece of good news.

On Sunday night, Colorado grad-transfer Offensive lineman Casey Roddick announced his decision to continue his college career in Tallahassee. One of the most experienced Offensive linemen in the portal, he chose the Seminoles after visiting North Carolina State last week.

The California native entered the Portal prior to Deion Sanders being hired by Colorado. He appeared in 42 games, with 30 starts, during five years with the Buffaloes. That included 22 straight starts to conclude his time in Boulder along with a career-high 707 offensive snaps in 2022.

Roddick (6-foot-4, 310-pounds) has the ability and athleticism to play inside or outside at Florida State. However, the Seminoles are set to replace both starting guards (Dillan Gibbons, D’Mitri Emmanuel) on the Offensive line at the conclusion of the season. Roddick is a grad transfer with the proven resume as a solid starter. Plus, he was a team captain at Colorado, which may prove him to be a strong addition to the locker room as well as on the field.

Despite the addition of Roddick, Florida State will continue to pursue other transfer Portal options such as UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers, Auburn’s Keiondre Jones and Miami’s John Campbell. The Seminoles have four-star Offensive tackle Lucas Simmons committed in the 2023 class and are among the Finalists for three-star Offensive lineman Chris Otto.

Redshirt junior Bless Harris, redshirt sophomore Robert Scott, redshirt sophomore Darius Washington, redshirt sophomore Zane Herring, redshirt freshman Bryson Estes, and true freshman Kanaya Charlton are among some of the potential options that could play guard in 2023. Harris, Scott, and Washington have the flexibility to play tackle as well.

Roddick is the fourth transfer to commit to Florida State. The Seminoles have also landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, and former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock.

